OPED-ABCARIAN-COLUMN-GET

Aaron Carter on May 13, 2017, in Carson, California.

 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/TNS

Aaron Carter’s fans have reportedly been harassing his fiancée since the former child pop star’s sudden death last week.

Fans of the troubled singer have gone so far as to wish Melanie Martin dead and claim she’s responsible for the death of the “That’s How I Beat Shaq” singer, sources close to her told TMZ in a story out Friday.