WASHINGTON — A nearly 3-week-old baby cheetah that was abandoned by its mother and bottle-fed at the National Zoo’s facility in Virginia has found a new home with a cheetah foster mom and her cubs in Oregon.
Officials with the National Zoo’s sister facility — the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute (SCBI) in Front Royal, Va. — said the baby cheetah made it safely to its new home at the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Ore., where it met its new cheetah family and is doing well.
And at the institute in Front Royal, officials said they also have welcomed five newborn cheetahs Tuesday. Their mother, Rosalie, went into labor and delivered the five cubs in about six hours.
Officials at the National Zoo, said the newborn cubs “look good.”
The other baby cheetah was born Sept. 16, but he was the only one of a litter of three that survived and was abandoned by its mother, 7-year-old Sukiri. Female cheetahs are “unable to care for a single cub” because they don’t have enough milk stimulation, according to Adrienne Crosier, cheetah specialist at SCBI.
His mother nursed him after he was born and checked on him overnight but abandoned him the next morning.
“It sounds harsh, but it’s a very natural behavior,” Crosier said. Officials said Sukiri is “doing just fine,” and they plan to try to breed her again in the spring.
Caretakers stepped in and started bottle-feeding her cub around the clock, Crosier said. For comfort, he was surrounded by stuffed animals so he’d “feel like he has a friend,” Crosier said.
Normally cubs pile together when their mother leaves, but he didn’t have another cub to cuddle with, so “we gave him the animals,” she said.