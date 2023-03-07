Keanu Reeves is known for fighting and defeating villains in action movies, including "The Matrix" and "John Wick." Now, his name is associated with stopping another adversary: fungus.

German scientists have discovered compounds that kill harmful fungi in plants and humans. In honor of Reeves's combat skills, they named the antimicrobials "keanumycins," according to Sebastian Götze, a co-author of the German study.