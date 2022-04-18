TAMPA, Fla. — On busy Kennedy Boulevard across the street from the University of Tampa athletic fields, three tall black flags with “Tattoo” emblazoned on them flap in the wind outside of a nondescript building. It’s the only indication that inside the shop, one of the world’s most famous movie stars has realized his dream of bringing a tattoo clubhouse to life.
Once inside, the name is revealed: DC Society Ink. Set in bold block letters against a charcoal brick wall with red backlighting, the logo looks like the cover of a comic book. It’s fitting, since the shop is the brainchild of Marvel actor Dave Bautista.
Bautista, who has a house in the Tampa Bay area, is the star of the zombie heist hit "Army of the Dead" and the Oscar-winning sci-fi film "Dune," not to mention his star-making turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer, the lovably dense alien in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies. But this recent venture hits closer to home.
He recently visited the shop while on a brief break back home in Tampa. Sporting a red Washington Nationals cap from his childhood hometown of Washington, D.C., he admits he is tired. He’s in the middle of an “exhausting” shoot in Atlanta for "Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3," in what he has said is his last installment in the film franchise. He spends hours getting made up into the gray leathery skin of Drax, an alien covered in markings and tattoos, not unlike the former professional wrestler who plays him.
He will spend the rest of April wrapping up the movie, and also what sounds like a very funny "Guardians" Christmas special coming to the Disney+ streaming service later this year.
Then, on May 2, he heads to Philadelphia to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, "Knock at the Cabin," another sign of his growing status as a respected performer in the entertainment industry. The lauded director praised Bautista, saying via Twitter, “You have shown strength not in the obvious ways but in choosing risky roles and making yourself vulnerable.”
Bautista said the film is based on the horror novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," a home invasion story with apocalyptic overtones. Next up will be a sequel to "Dune" and a buddy cop comedy with "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.
So just as his acting career is really taking off, he opens a high-end tattoo studio in Tampa. It’s been a longtime dream.
“I’m just the money guy,” he said, waving to the many architectural embellishments he dreamed up that took more than a year to put into a space that used to be a boxing gym. His partner in the enterprise is his personal tattoo artist John Kural, who has been operating in the Tampa Bay area for more than 25 years.
“This is completely personal for me. I don’t need this, my career is doing great, but this is like a clubhouse for me,” Bautista said. “I wanted to create an environment for people who want to get a tattoo but they don’t want to go into one of those tattoo parlors. It’s intimidating and scary and your average person is uncomfortable in that environment.”
They have brought in more than half a dozen highly regarded tattoo artists who fetch up to $300 per hour to create intricate skin designs. The name DC Society Ink comes from Bautista’s childhood home (and his motto “Dream Chaser”), and also their hope that they create a space where tattoo artists and people who love tattoos feel comfortable hanging out.
“We wanted to make it a ‘society’ in that we have a feeling of family, but also a higher class society,” Kural said. “We wanted to create an experience.”