 INSTAGRAM @THEROCK

Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

Johnson, 48, said in the Instagram post that he and his spouse, Lauren, 35, and their daughters, Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, caught the virus about 2-1/2 weeks ago — despite being “disciplined” about avoiding infection — from “very close family friends” whom he said had no idea how they had become infected.

Thursday, September 03, 2020
Wednesday, September 02, 2020