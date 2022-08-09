Actor Ezra Miller once again has run afoul of the law. This time, the "Fantastic Beasts" and "The Flash" star has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont.

On Monday, the Vermont State Police published a report that details Miller's latest alleged crime. On May 1, officials were notified of a home burglary complaint on County Road in Stamford. Police officials allege that Miller, who has a home in Vermont, stole "several bottles of alcohol" from the home "while the homeowners were not present."