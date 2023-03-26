PEOPLE-JONATHAN MAJORS/

Actor Jonathan Majors appears in a recent U.S. Army "Be All You Can Be" recruitment advertisement in a still image from video. U.S. Army/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

 US ARMY

NEW YORK -- The actor Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City over the weekend on assault and harassment charges, leading to the U.S. Army pulling new advertisements featuring the "Creed III" star.

Majors, who recently presented an award at the Oscars alongside his "Creed III" co-star Michael B. Jordan, was arrested on Saturday morning in Manhattan following a domestic dispute, according to police and his defense lawyer.