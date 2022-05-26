FILE PHOTO: Actor Kevin Spacey walks down Carlo Alberto street as he visits the city, where he is expected to return for a cameo appearance in a low budget Italian film, after largely disappearing from public view, in Turin, Italy, June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca/File Photo
LONDON — Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said on Thursday it had authorized criminal charges against actor Kevin Spacey for four counts of sexual assault against three men.
“The CPS has also authorized one charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.
The authority to charge follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police. Police said the alleged offenses had taken place between March 2005 and April 2013, with four incidents taking place in the capital and one in Gloucestershire. They involved one man who is now in his 40s and two men now in their 30s.
Spacey, 62, once one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct five years ago.
In November 2017, London’s Old Vic theater said it had received 20 separate allegations of inappropriate conduct by Spacey from 20 men who came into contact with him at the theater, or in connection with it, between 1995 and 2013.
He was dropped from the TV show “House of Cards” and removed from the movie “All the Money in the World” after the accusations of sexual misconduct came to light.
Spacey, who won Oscars for best actor in “American Beauty” and best supporting actor in “The Usual Suspects,” has previously denied all accusations of misconduct.
Roberto Cavazos, an actor who worked at the Old Vic, where Spacey was artistic director between 2004 and 2015, said in 2017 he had encounters with the Hollywood star at the time “that verged on what you could call harassment.” It is not known if Cavazos is one of the alleged victims.