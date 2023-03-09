FILE PHOTO: Actor Robert Blake awaits verdict in his civil trial in Burbank

Actor Robert Blake takes a smoke break as he awaits the verdict in his civil trial at the Los Angeles County Superior Courthouse in Burbank, California, on Nov. 18, 2005.

 Jim Ruymen/Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Robert Blake, a child actor from the Depression-era "Our Gang" comedies who won adult stardom playing an undercover cop on the 1970s television series "Baretta" before fame was eclipsed by his murder trial in the 2001 killing of his wife, has died at age 89.

Blake, who also won acclaim for his role as a psychopathic killer in the 1967 film adaptation of Truman Capote's "In Cold Blood," died at his home in Los Angeles, surrounded by family members, according to a statement released to CBS, The Hollywood Reporter and other news agencies by his niece, Noreen Austin.