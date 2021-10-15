Actress Katey Sagal hospitalized after being hit by car in Los Angeles By Jami Ganz New York Daily News Oct 15, 2021 Oct 15, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Katey Sagal answers questions on CBS’s ‘Superior Donuts’ Panel at the TCA Winter Press Tour on Jan. 9, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. Buchan/Rex Shutterstock/Zuma Press/TNS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Katey Sagal, best known for starring as Peggy Bundy on “Married... with Children,” was hospitalized Thursday after a car hit her while she was crossing the street in Los Angeles.The actress, 67, was walking at a crosswalk when a Tesla turned left and hit her, a source told TMZ.The driver stopped to help the actress, who was transported to a local hospital, according to the outlet.Sagal was treated for her injuries, which the insider told TMZ are not serious.At the time of publication, no citations were issued and no arrests had been made, sources told the outlet.Sagal, who also starred on “Sons of Anarchy,” was expected to be released sometime Friday, according to TMZ. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular 25 years after Bahre brought NASCAR to NH, the town that lost its races still waits for what may never come Bosnian builds rotating house so that his wife has diversified view World's tallest woman says it's OK to stand out Alanis Morissette bashes her HBO documentary ‘Jagged’: ‘This was not the story I agreed to tell’ A 'career criminal' was in jail for defrauding the government. Then he conned inmates out of $17,000, feds say. Archeologists find rare 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel: 'It was pretty comfortable' Abandoned baby cheetah in Virginia is adopted by new family in Oregon Rare two-headed turtle with six legs hatches in Massachusetts nesting site Biodiversity guru Thomas Lovejoy warns of peril to Amazon forest's 'living library' Neil deGrasse Tyson shades Demi Lovato: Space aliens ‘have no feelings’ so don’t worry about offending them Editorial Cartoon: Steve Breen Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email