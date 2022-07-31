FILE PHOTO: Actor Nichols, who played the character Uhura in the original "Star Trek" TV series, poses at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena

Actor Nichelle Nichols, who played the character Uhura in the original "Star Trek" TV series, poses at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab in Pasadena, Calfiornia August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

Nichelle Nichols, whose portrayal of starship communications officer Lieutenant Uhura on the 1960s sci-fi TV series "Star Trek" and subsequent movies broke color barriers and helped redefine roles for Black actors, has died at age 89, her family said.

Nichols, whose fans included Martin Luther King Jr. and a young Barack Obama, "succumbed to natural causes and passed away" on Saturday night, her son, Kyle Johnson, wrote on Facebook.