CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the old saying goes “art imitates life.” Unless, of course, you share a name and passion with a well known fictional character.
That’s the case for Bloomington South (Ind.) Senior golf standout Happy Gilmore, who recently announced that he would play college golf at Ball State University, to much fanfare.
The real life Happy Gilmore’s tweet announcing his decision caught the attention of Adam Sandler, who brought the fictional hockey-loving tour champion Happy Gilmore to life on the big screen.
“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University,” Gilmore tweeted. “I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!”
That warranted a “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you,” reply from Sandler, which Gilmore responded to by saying, “my life is complete.”
The Ball State commit’s actual first name is Landon, but he adopted the nickname “Happy” at around 6 years old when he started playing in golf tournaments, according to USA Today. Gilmore shot even par over the two-day, 36-hole Indiana high school boys golf state tournament in early June. He tied for seventh there at Prairie View Golf Club a week after winning his regional the previous week at Country Oaks in Montgomery, Indiana.
His announcement didn’t only catch the eye of Sandler either. Actor Christopher McDonald, who played Shooter McGavin, the antagonist of the movie, chimed in from a verified “Shooter McGavin” account with his own two cents on Gilmore’s decision.
“Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought,” he tweeted.
McGavin also tweeted Subway telling them that Happy Gilmore would be a great NIL opportunity for them.
Gilmore responded on Twitter:
“hey y’all these past couple days have been the craziest of my life. Since i can’t thank everyone one by one this is my thank you. Thank you all for the good wishes. I have to now dress up for a party. @ShooterMcGavin_ is hosting for me at 9!”
Gilmore has an interesting college career ahead of him, and who knows? Maybe we’ll see him on the tour down the line.
For now though we’ll have to rest assured knowing life can imitate art sometimes, and there’s a real life Happy Gilmore that, according to his twitter bio, can do “the Happy Gilmore swing.”
If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 or visit 1800gambler.net for more information. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.