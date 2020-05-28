Cue Billy Madison.
You know, the famous character played by Manchester’s Adam Sandler in the 1995 film in which he repeated grades 1-12 as a condition of inheriting his father’s business.
Sandler took to social media this week to congratulate high school and college seniors. His message included a photo from his Manchester High School Central graduation.
“Hellooooo high school and college class of 2020. Holy cow. Way to go. You did it. You are officially smart. You worked hard and you deserve the respect,” he wrote on multiple social media accounts.
What did Sandler do the night of his graduation? Pretty much what we’re all doing in quarantine, it turns out.
“I sat at home with my parents and we all just stared at each other just like you’re doing now,” he wrote. “Then the fun began.”
Sandler, who frequently returns to the Queen City, spoke at Central High’s 2010 graduation.
“Love you all. Congratulations. Enjoy it and get ready to go save the world. We need you,” he wrote.
He signed the post, “The Sandman.”