Sandler performing at SNHU Arena

Adam Sandler performs a song during his show at the SNHU Arena Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

 From Facebook

Joining the ranks of Carl Reiner, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin and Carol Burnett as recipients of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is comedian, actor and filmmaker Adam Sandler.

The ceremony honoring the "Saturday Night Live" alum is scheduled to be held in the 2,465-seat Concert Hall at the Kennedy Center on March 19, the center announced Tuesday. Plans for broadcasting the event have not yet been released.

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, who grew up in Manchester, was not nominated for an Oscar for his work in “Uncut Gems,” despite significant buzz about the possibility of earning an Academy Award for his leading role in the movie.