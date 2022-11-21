ENTER-MUS-ADELE-NEWYEARS-1-LV

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

 John Katsilometes

LAS VEGAS — Coming off a stellar opening to her Strip residency production, Adele is adding a pair of New Year’s Eve weekend performances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Adele is set to perform Dec. 30-31 at Caesars, dates originally left open in her “Weekends With Adele” schedule.