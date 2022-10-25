FILE PHOTO: Rapper Kanye West attends a meeting with U.S. President Trump at the White House in Washington

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2018. 

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Adidas has cut ties with Ye, the musician and fashion designer formerly known as Kanye West, marking the end of a partnership that made the company billions but was soured by the artist's repeated brazen antisemitic and offensive remarks.

After avoiding commenting for weeks on the status of the partnership, the German-based maker of athletic gear broke its silence on Tuesday, saying in a statement: "After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."