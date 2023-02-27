Kanye West looks on in the Oval Office

Kanye West looks on in the Oval Office of the White House during a meeting with President Donald Trump in 2018.

 TNS/Olivier Douliery

Shortly after NFL star Michael Vick was indicted in July 2007 for running a dog fighting operation, Nike suspended the release of his signature shoe line. Vick went on to plead guilty and have his contract suspended, but less clear is what exactly happened to all those sneakers.

Nike would not say, but industry analyst Matt Powell believes it destroyed its supply of Air Zoom Vick Vs.