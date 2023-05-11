FILE PHOTO: Adidas terminates its partnership with American rapper and designer Kanye West

FUERTH, Germany - Adidas will sell some of the merchandise from its defunct Yeezy partnership with rapper Kanye West and donate part of the proceeds to international organizations, CEO Bjoern Gulden said on Thursday.

The German sportswear giant has been in a predicament over the Yeezy stock since it cut ties with West over his anti-Semitic comments late last year, with the controversy weighing on its stock and hitting its bottom line.

