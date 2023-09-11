Social media is rife with “hacks” for all of life’s challenges. From separating eggs to cleaning toilets, there’s a genius trick (or a hundred) for that.
A recent spate of TikTok videos have offered hacks for saving money at restaurants — and (spoiler alert) they are mostly people ordering from the kids’ menu.
Some of them focus on Olive Garden, where generous portions (and those breadsticks), along with frequent freebie add-ons are a draw, offering budget-minded diners an alternative to fast food.
Late last month, TikToker Somer Agnor shared the $7 full meal she picked up curbside from the Italian chain, which included pasta and a side of broccoli, a drink, two breadsticks and a salad. The salad isn’t normally included, she said, “but they always bring one out to me.”
“I love this because sometimes I’m sick of drive-through food,” she says in a video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times.
A former Olive Garden server even posted a video that’s been seen 3.7 million times offering an idea for getting even more food for your buck when ordering off the kids’ menu (meaning it’s a hack within a hack?): Order a fettuccine Alfredo with chicken, then choose the pasta side and swap the regular marinara for another Alfredo with chicken. “It’s the same size as the adult portion, and cheaper,” he promises.
Ashley Garrett describes herself on TikTok as a “kids meal connoisseur,” and the Orlando-based influencer offers not so much hacks as a lifestyle. Almost every night, she orders dinner off the kids’ menu from one of the dozens of chain restaurants in her area. Until earlier this year, her Instagram posts and TikTok videos had mostly focused on general lifestyle topics or Disney tips. But when she posted about one of her kids’ menu dinners in February, she was surprised at the reaction. “It really took off,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting it — when you do something that’s as natural as showering to you, you don’t realize that other people might be interested.”