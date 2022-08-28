RING

The photo that Lou Asci sent Francesca Teal showing her ring after he found it on Aug. 14.

 Lou Asci

Lou Asci heard a woman had lost her diamond ring in the ocean at a New Hampshire beach, so he grabbed his metal detector and dove in before low tide — which, that day, was 4:20 a.m.

Asci, 60, had seen Francesca Teal’s post in the Hampton Beach Residents & Friends Facebook group, asking for “anyone who might have a metal detector” to help find her engagement ring — which once belonged to her great-grandmother. Asci sprang to action.