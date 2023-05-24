LIBRARY

Checked out in 1927, “A Family History of the United States” was returned this month to the St. Helena Public Library in California.

 Courtesy of St. Helena Public Library

Jim Perry returned the fraying library book he found while cleaning his Napa, California, home unceremoniously, thinking it would just be fun for the library staff to look at.

“This is an old book that’s been in our family for five generations,” Perry recalled saying at the front desk of the St. Helena Public Library this month.