Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto returns to Ciudad Juarez to drop off his dog Brandy after traveling together and crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn himself in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, September 11, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

 JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Venezuelan migrant Brayan Pinto, 18, and his small fluffy white dog, Brandy, trekked together across several countries and a treacherous tropical jungle to reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Sunday, the two companions had to say goodbye.