ELEPHANTS

Shanthi (center), Ambika (left), and Bozie (right), walk into a paddock at the National Zoo in January 2020. Later that year, Shanthi and Ambika were euthanized due to old age. MUST CREDIT: Photo for The Washington Post by Evelyn Hockstein.

 Evelyn Hockstein

The ladies traveled 4,000 miles by truck and plane before they pulled up to 3001 Connecticut Ave., in northwest Washington, Sunday night, where the staff of the National Zoo waited to greet them.

They are Nhi Linh, who is 9, and her mother, Trong Nhi, 19. The two are Asian elephants and came from the Rotterdam Zoo in the Netherlands, where they were born, to start new lives in America with a bull named Spike.