MLB: Boston Red Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Matt Dermody (62) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Jun 8, 2023.  

 David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

Five days before the Boston Red Sox were set to stage their annual Pride Celebration event, they gave a start to a pitcher who two years ago tweeted that gay people "will go to hell."

Matt Dermody, a 32-year-old called up recently from Boston's Class AAA affiliate after Chris Sale went on the injured list, took the mound Thursday against the host Cleveland Guardians. On Wednesday, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom had said that Dermody "knows he made a mistake tweeting that."