The scene is a familiar one to any '90s sitcom fan: Jerry Seinfeld in front of a microphone, riffing to a crowd during a stand-up routine.

But it isn't Seinfeld. The figure onstage, "Larry Feinberg," is a pixelated approximation of the famous comedian and makes sudden, jerky motions and speaks in a digital monotone. An electronic beat plays in the background. And the show never, ever stops.