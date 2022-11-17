Rachel webmaster Joerg Arnu

Webmaster Joerg Arnu at his home work station where he creates websites including the one adverse to Alienstock on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Rachel, Nevada.  

 L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Agents from the U.S. Air Force and FBI recently raided homes in Clark and Lincoln counties in Nevada in an investigation of a man who operates a website about the top-secret military base known as Area 51, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and FBI entered homes owned by Joerg Arnu in Las Vegas and the tiny town of Rachel on Nov. 3 and seized potential evidence for an undisclosed joint agency probe, according to Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, spokesman for Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.