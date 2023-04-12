A pair of Nike Air Jordan 13 shoes that Michael Jordan wore during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals sold at auction for $2.2 million - the most ever paid for a pair of sneakers in such a sale.

Tuesday's final bid fell on the lower end of price range estimates offered by Sotheby's, which said in March that the shoes could fetch as much as $4 million. But it still lived up to expectations that the black and red sneakers would become some of the most expensive ever sold. Sotheby's did not disclose the buyer's identity.