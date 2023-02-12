FRANCE-AIRBNB/OPERA

PARIS -- Airbnb is offering a night for two in the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris this summer, transforming a box in the theater into a plush bedroom with sweeping views of the famous auditorium.

The "Phantom of the Opera"-themed stay -- a nod to the novel by Gaston Leroux and Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical -- comes as tourism bounces back in Europe after several years of pandemic disruptions, with visitors from the United States arriving in France in droves since last summer.