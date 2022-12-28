Western New Yorkers dig out from snow dumped during a deadly Christmas blizzard

Buffalo Niagara International Airport is closed, following a deadly Christmas blizzard, in Cheektowaga, New York, U.S., December 27, 2022.  

 ROBERT KIRKHAM/REUTERS

Over Christmas weekend, Erik Maida's backup plan was to serve his guests peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

Fortunately, the retail department manager at Buffalo Niagara International Airport was able to rustle up enough prepackaged food options - plus such Sunday football fare as chicken fingers and french fries - to feed the nearly 200 people stranded at the facility during Western New York's deadliest blizzard in 50 years.