Al Roker attends the 6th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios on Feb. 17, 2022, in New York.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images/TNS

 Theo Wargo

NEW YORK — Al Roker is finally heading back to “Today” after health issues kept him away from some of the NBC staple’s most iconic holiday traditions.

The Daytime Emmy winner, 68, “is coming back to the show,” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced during Tuesday’s broadcast.