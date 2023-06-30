FILE PHOTO: Best supporting actor nominee for " Little Miss Sunshine"' Arkin and wife Suzanne arrive at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood

 Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Alan Arkin, who drew on his improv comedy training to delivery wry, surprising performances across six decades on the stage and screen, winning an Academy Award for his portrayal of a cranky but caring grandfather in the 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine," died June 29 at his home in San Marcos, Calif. He was 89.

His children announced the death in a statement shared by his agent, Estelle Lasher. The statement did not cite a cause.