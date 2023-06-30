Alan Arkin, who drew on his improv comedy training to delivery wry, surprising performances across six decades on the stage and screen, winning an Academy Award for his portrayal of a cranky but caring grandfather in the 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine," died June 29 at his home in San Marcos, Calif. He was 89.
His children announced the death in a statement shared by his agent, Estelle Lasher. The statement did not cite a cause.
Mr. Arkin, who excelled in both comedies and dramas, began his career on the stage, performing with Chicago's renowned Second City comedy troupe and winning a Tony Award for best featured actor in the 1963 play "Enter Laughing." Three years later, he rose to stardom as a Russian lieutenant in "The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming," a Cold War farce about a Soviet submarine that runs aground off the New England coast.
The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including best picture and best actor for Mr. Arkin, who lost to Paul Scofield for "A Man for All Seasons."
Mr. Arkin went on to appear in more than 80 movies, including "Wait Until Dark" (1967), "Edward Scissorhands" (1990) and "Glengarry Glen Ross" (1992), adapted from David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning play about a cutthroat sales office. He was nominated for four Oscars altogether, including for playing a deaf-mute in "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter" (1968) and a wily Hollywood producer in "Argo" (2012), which won the Academy Award for best picture.
In recent years, he also starred in Netflix's dark comedy "The Kominsky Method" (2018-21), playing a morose agent and friend to a past-his-prime acting coach (Michael Douglas).
"Acting is nothing more than a metaphor for life, and a pretty transparent one at that," Mr. Arkin wrote in a 2011 memoir, "An Improvised Life." "Theater is supposed to be an art form, but most of the time it's just life up there. In the first part of a theatrical event, the playwright shows us the rules he believes life is governed by, and then he goes about attempting to prove his theories, and he does it simply by showing us human behavior. It's rarely much of an abstraction."