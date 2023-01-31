Actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western "Rust" in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies had announced Jan. 19 that she would file the charges by month's end, following months of speculation she would determine she had evidence Baldwin showed criminal disregard for safety when a revolver he was rehearsing with fired a live round that killed Hutchins.