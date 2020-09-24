The Alec Baldwin survival kit: food, water, shelter and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
The 62-year-old actor appeared on the show remotely Wednesday and encouraged DeGeneres to “keep moving forward” despite allegations of racism, fear and intimidation on set.
“We need you,” Baldwin told DeGeneres. “You are one of the funniest and most talented women, one of the most funny and talented people, in all of show business. And we all have some patches of white water here, but you keep going.”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” returned to its studio for the 18th season Monday. On the show, DeGeneres apologized for the toxic workplace culture that reportedly permeated backstage for years.
“I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realize that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show,” the 62-year-old talk-show host said.
Three top producers of the show were canned in August after several employees told BuzzFeed News that DeGeneres’ “Be Kind” motto was “all for show” and that the show’s culture was toxic.
Baldwin is the latest among a number of celebrities who have defended their pal Ellen.
Baldwin spent most of his appearance talking about his family, including his baby son Eduardo, whom his wife Hilaria gave birth to earlier this month.