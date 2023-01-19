FILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin appears in court in the Manhattan borough of New York City

TAOS, N.M. — Actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the 2021 filming of Western “Rust” in New Mexico.

Santa Fe’s top prosecutor, Mary Carmack-Altwies, said in a statement Thursday that the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would also face involuntary manslaughter charges.