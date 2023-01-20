FILE PHOTO: Host Alec Baldwin arrives at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans

Alec Baldwin arrives at the 2nd Annual NFL Honors in New Orleans on Feb. 2, 2013.

 Lucy Nicholson/REUTERS

Production of the Alec Baldwin western movie “Rust” is expected to go on as planned, despite an announcement Thursday that the actor would face criminal charges in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to media reports.

Baldwin, who both stars and produces the film, was involved in an on-set incident involving a prop gun that took the life of 42-year-old Hutchins in October 2021.