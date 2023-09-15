Heavily indebted “InfoWars” host Alex Jones blew through nearly $100,000 in a single month this summer on expenses including dining, vacations and entertainment.
Meanwhile, the families he tormented with lies about the murders of their loved ones during the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre continue to await nearly $1.5 billion in damages the conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay in November.
Jones — who’s worth an estimated $14 million despite claiming financial hardship — went through $93,000 in July alone. His expenses included nearly $8,000 in housekeeping costs and $6,700 for a Texas lake house he uses as a second home, according to an expenditure report filed with a Connecticut bankruptcy court. Jones also spent $5,600 on his boats and vehicles that month.
“It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting,” a lawyer representing some of the plaintiffs told The Associated Press.
The 49-year-old right-wing activist admitted to supporters he believes that he deserves fine dining and fancy vacations, as he continues raising money off them.
“I like to go to nice restaurants,” Jones confessed on his Tuesday program, while telling viewers he’s at least $1 million in debt. “That is my deal. I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight.”
Jones claimed the January 2012 massacre that left 20 children and six adults dead was a “hoax” constructed by gun control advocates and alleged the families of the victims were part of the coverup. Witnesses who sued Jones for defamation alleged his rhetoric encouraged rabid “InfoWars” supporters and like-minded radicals to harass and torment them.
A July 2022 bankruptcy filing by his show’s parent company, Free Speech Systems, has further complicated the collections process against Jones.