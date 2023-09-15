FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury

Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Oct. 4.

 MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS/File Photo

Heavily indebted “InfoWars” host Alex Jones blew through nearly $100,000 in a single month this summer on expenses including dining, vacations and entertainment.

Meanwhile, the families he tormented with lies about the murders of their loved ones during the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre continue to await nearly $1.5 billion in damages the conspiracy theorist was ordered to pay in November.