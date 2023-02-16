FILE PHOTO: Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury

Infowars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media after appearing at his Sandy Hook defamation trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Oct. 4, 2022.

 MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS

As Infowars founder Alex Jones is facing bankruptcy for damages he owes to the families of victims of the mass killing at Sandy Hook Elementary School, a new filing shows the right-wing conspiracy theorist has been "holding firearms" for those who participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jones, who owes nearly $1.5 billion to the families after years of saying the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn., in which 20 children and six adults were killed, was a hoax, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the Southern District of Texas last December. Jones's personal financial disclosures were shared in a bankruptcy filing on Tuesday that was obtained by The Washington Post.