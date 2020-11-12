Alex Trebek’s widow shared a photo Wednesday from the couple’s 1990 wedding of Alex sliding a ring onto her finger.
Jean Trebek also thanked everyone who reached out to the family with messages of support following Alex’s death Sunday from pancreatic cancer.
“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” Jean, 56, wrote. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.”
The always dapper Trebek married Jean six years after he started hosting “Jeopardy!” in 1984.
Trebek said he wanted to spend his final day with Jean on their backyard swingset, and a show producer said he did just that.
The Trebeks have two adult children together, Emily and Matthew.
“Sometimes you look at something, you look at someone, and you know,” Trebek wrote of Jean in his memoir, “The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life.” “I mean, you’ve heard stories of people who meet and decide within half an hour; I knew this was going to be the person I’d end up with. With Jeanie that’s how it was.”