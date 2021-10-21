Alicia Silverstone can’t win for losing on dating apps.
The “Clueless” actress recently revealed that although she tried out online dating, it hasn’t been as successful as she hoped.
During an appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” Silverstone opened up about how an unnamed dating app banned her—not once, but twice.
“I put a fake profile because I wasn’t comfortable yet being me and... I got banned,” the 45-year-old mother of one confessed.
She decided to give another go, this time creating an account as herself.
“I got the courage up because I heard that you were on, and I heard that Sharon Stone was on, so I was like, ‘Well, if they can be on, I can be on!’” Silverstone recalled. “I had a date with someone planned and the day I went in to find out about the date — where we were meeting or whatever — I had been banned.”
“Poor guy, I got kicked off as myself too,” she remarked, pondering the thought that because she was unable to reschedule, the mystery suitor “probably thinks I just bailed.”
Last month, Silverstone revealed to People that she joined Bumble and told the outlet that it gave her a renewed “hope” for dating.
“I just think it’s a great way for people to meet,” she confided.
The San Francisco native shares custody of the child with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki, whom she was married to for nearly 13 years.