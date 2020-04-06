Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are the quarterbacks for the 2010s All-Decade Team announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
Brady was one of eight unanimous selections -- Drew Brees was left off the list -- along with retired Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson and the Baltimore Ravens duo of kicker Justin Tucker and recently retired offensive guard Marshal Yanda.
Brady, 42, was also on the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.
The 55-member team is the result of votes cast by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers of America all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was named one of the all-decade team's coaches -- Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was also on the 2000s all-decade team, is the other. Carroll posted a 100-59-1 record from 2010-2019.
"Is he the defensive coordinator, and I'm the head coach?" Carroll quipped when informed of the selection along with Belichick, who was hired to replace Carroll in New England after the Patriots went 8-8 in 1999.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was also left off the list. However, the Legion of Boom secondary of the Seahawks was represented by safety Earl Thomas and cornerback Richard Sherman. Linebacker Bobby Wagner and running back Marshawn Lynch also are part of the team of the 2010s.
2010s ALL-DECADE TEAM ROSTER
* -- unanimous selection
OFFENSE
QB Tom Brady*
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Frank Gore
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB LeSean McCoy
RB Adrian Peterson*
WR Antonio Brown
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Calvin Johnson
WR Julio Jones
FLEX Darren Sproles
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Travis Kelce
OT Jason Peters
OT Tyron Smith
OT Joe Staley
OT Joe Thomas*
OG Jahri Evans
OG Logan Mankins
OG Zack Martin
OG Marshal Yanda*
C Alex Mack
C Maurkice Pouncey
DEFENSE
DE Calais Campbell
DE Cameron Jordan
DE Julius Peppers
DE J.J. Watt*
DT Geno Atkins
DT Fletcher Cox
DT Aaron Donald*
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Chandler Jones
LB Luke Kuechly
LB Khalil Mack
LB Von Miller*
LB Bobby Wagner
LB Patrick Willis
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Darrelle Revis
CB Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry
S Earl Thomas
S Eric Weddle
DB Chris Harris Jr.
DB Tyrann Mathieu
SPECIALISTS
P Johnny Hekker
P Shane Lechler
K Stephen Gostkowski
K Justin Tucker*
PR Tyreek Hill
PR Darren Sproles
KR Devin Hester
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
COACHES
Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll
--Field Level Media