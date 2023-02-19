The 2023 BAFTA Film Awards

Edward Berger poses with his award for Best Director for 'All Quiet on the Western Front' during the 2023 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, February 19, 2023.

 HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

LONDON - A German remake of anti-war classic "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the big winner at the British Academy Film Awards on Sunday, triumphing in several key categories.

Based on the 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of World War One from the perspective of a young German soldier, the Netflix drama had led nominations, with 14 nods.