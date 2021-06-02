As alleged Capitol rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett prepares for his next court hearing, the Arkansas man who was captured on Jan. 6 with his feet on a desk in the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is asking for some help with his legal fees. In exchange for a contribution of $100 or more, Barnett will give back “a token of his appreciation,” according to a fundraising website: a signed photo of him inside the speaker’s office during the failed insurrection.
“Richard will send you an autographed picture of him sitting in Pelosi’s office personally addressed to whomever you like,” the fundraiser says.
The website for Barnett, 60, who faces multiple federal charges as part of the pro-Trump mob that breached the Capitol, also says that Barnett would email a copy of the court filing that resulted in his release from jail while awaiting trial for a contribution of $25 or more. The fundraiser, first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, boasts that the photo of Barnett inside Pelosi’s office, one of the more shocking images in a day filled with them, turned him into “the face of the new anti-Federalist movement.”
“We will not go gently into that good night,” the website says.
The news of Barnett attempting to raise money for his defense fund comes as about 500 rioters have been charged since the attack. An indictment unsealed Sunday revealed that four more Oath Keepers associates have been indicted and three were arrested in Florida in recent days in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. Despite the avalanche of charges against supporters of former President Donald Trump who attempted to disrupt the election results, some Republicans continue to suggest debunked claims about how “it wasn’t just right-wing extremists” who breached the building.
In addition to posing in Pelosi’s office, Barnett, of Gravette, Ark., allegedly carried a stun gun into the Capitol and later showed off a piece of stolen mail to reporters. He also left a note that prosecutors said included an apparently misspelled expletive directed at Pelosi, though his defense disagrees about what the final word was.