Amazon driver found dead in suspected dog mauling, officials say By Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS) Oct 25, 2022 A driver for Amazon was found dead Monday evening outside a Missouri home, officials said, after possibly being mauled by dogs.A deputy with the Ray County Sheriff's Office killed two dogs at the property near Kansas City where the Amazon employee's body was found, the local ABC news station KMBC reported.Dog bites appeared to be a factor in the driver's death after an early assessment of the situation, Sheriff Scott Childers said, but an investigation is ongoing."We're deeply saddened by tonight's tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver's loved ones," Amazon told ABC."We are assisting law enforcement in their investigation."Authorities were called to the scene by neighbors who observed an Amazon delivery truck parked for several hours outside a home in Wood Heights, located about 30 miles northwest of Kansas City.The identity of the driver has not been made public.