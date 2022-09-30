US-NEWS-MORE-THAN-60-AMAZON-FACILITIES-1-PT.jpg

Remnants of homes and flooded vehicles mingle off the frontage of a hotel on Fort Myers Beach, Florida, which was mostly destroyed after Hurricane Ian made landfall overnight on Wednesday.

 Douglas R. Clifford

An east Florida Amazon driver delivered a few laughs this week by recording video in which he talks about the hassle of dropping off packages while Hurricane Ian battered the Sunshine state.

That driver, who posted his story to TikTok and goes by the handle @abnormalpoet, seemed to have a sense of humor about his predicament.