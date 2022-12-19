Jury deliberations in Depp v. Heard defamation case continue in Fairfax, Virginia

Actor Amber Heard hugs her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft after the jury said they believe she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp while announcing split verdicts in favor of both Depp and Heard on their claim and counter-claim in the Depp v. Heard civil defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/VIA REUTERS

Amber Heard announced Monday morning that she decided to settle the defamation case brought against her by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard had previously filed to appeal the June verdict, which largely sided with Depp while still finding that the actors each defamed one another.

"I make this decision having lost faith in the American legal system, where my unprotected testimony served as entertainment and social media fodder," Heard wrote in a statement on Instagram.