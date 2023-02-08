AMC

The AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. The theater chain said it plans to begin reopening theaters on Aug. 20.

Professional sports does it. Broadway does it. Now AMC will ask movie viewers to pay a premium for the best seats in the house.

The movie theater chain, which runs some 950 theaters, announced this week that it will price tickets based on a seat's location, charging less for seats in the front row and more for those coveted center seats. Prices won't change from current standards for the remaining seats, AMC said.