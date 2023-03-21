‘American Idol’: Contestant addresses ‘hurtful’ joke made by Katy Perry By Taylor Sanzo masslive.com Mar 21, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An “American Idol” contestant is speaking out about a “hurtful” remark made about her by judge Katy Perry.Sara Beth, 25, is a mother of three. When she auditioned in front of Perry and other judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, the judges noted her youthful look saying “you look 16.”When she mentioned her three children, Perry stood out of her seat shocked.Read more: ‘American Idol’: Contestant honors dead father but judges are ‘on the fence’”If Katy lays on the table, I think I’m going to pass out,” Beth laughed.”Honey, you been laying on the table too much,” Perry replied.Since her audition aired, Beth addressed the “joke” made by Perry on her TikTok account.“It was embarrassing to have that on TV and it was hurtful,” she told followers. She also said that “mom shaming is super lame.”Beth went on to note all the moms who have been “flooding” her TikTok comments with their own stories.”I see you and I hear you and I’m grateful for you and you’re worthy,” she said. She then encouraged them to keep loving their own children.”Nobody deserves to feel crappy about that,” she finished.Beth has since disabled the comments on the TikTok video. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY NASA releases map tracking 2023, 2024 solar eclipses in the U.S. +6 World is on brink of climate calamity, definitive U.N. climate report warns Robot looks for children missing in 2011 tsunami Plastic paving: Egyptian startup turns millions of bags into tiles +2 At Twain tribute, Adam Sandler credits family for 'weird confidence' +3 Adam Sandler doesn't need your respect. He just wants to make you laugh. +7 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Athens zoo fights to save tiger cub found in garbage At Twain tribute, Adam Sandler credits family for 'weird confidence' Developers demolished a historic pub. They must rebuild from the rubble. Long-lost mural of George Washington found rolled up in a basement He took on a $60 traffic ticket with a $600-an-hour attorney A railroad fan photographed Putin's armored train. Now he lives in exile. For a safer St. Patrick’s Day, don’t drink borgs, Boston University says Brazilian researchers find 'terrifying' plastic rocks on remote island Lance Reddick, TV star known for 'The Wire' and 'Fringe,' dies at age 60 Jim Gordon, rock drummer convicted in mother's killing, dies at 77 Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Mallard Fillmore Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email