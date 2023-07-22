Gracie Williams spends a lot of time thinking about her bills. As the primary earner in a household that includes her ailing mother and younger brother, the South Carolina librarian is constantly weighing how to divvy up her $2,100-a-month take-home pay and late father's retirement benefits.

After the house and car payments, her mother's medical bills, filling the gas tank and other expenses, there's little left for groceries. "It feels like my dollar is being stretched to its absolute limit and it's still not enough," she said.