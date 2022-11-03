Wednesday morning, Amesbury (Massachusetts) High announced the hiring of former U.S. Senator Scott Brown as its new girls basketball coach. The 63-year-old Brown replaces Gregg Dollas, who stepped down in April after compiling a 68-15 record over four seasons while leading the program to its first ever state championship last winter.
"I am excited to join the great tradition of excellence at Amesbury High School," Brown said in a release. "Basketball has always played an important role in my life and I look forward to the challenges of the job."
A current resident of Rye, N.H., Brown grew up in Wakefield and has a well-known basketball past. After starring for his hometown, he went on to be a four-year player at Tufts University from 1977-81 where he scored 925 career points and was a team captain for the Jumbos his senior year. That love of basketball carried on to his daughter, Ayla, who was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year at Noble & Greenough who scored a whopping 2,358 points before continuing her career at Boston College.
Of course, Brown is also well-known politically for his time serving as Senator of Massachusetts from 2010-13. He was also the US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa from 2017-20.
"We are excited to have someone with his level of athletic experience, strong character, and diplomatic skills joining our program," said Amesbury Athletic Director Glen Gearin.
Brown has some previous coaching experience, having spent the past three seasons working with the Rye JV high school team. A winless squad when he took over, the Rye JVs went undefeated last season.
As previously stated, Brown steps into an Amesbury program fresh of a Division 4 state championship victory last winter. Led by 20 points from two-time Daily News MVP Avery Hallinan, Amesbury earned a dominating 57-31 victory over Millbury to bring the program's first ever state title home. It was a senior-heavy roster, however, that also got great production from Daily News All-Stars McKenna Hallinan, Gabby Redford and Liv DeLong.
With those four names now graduated, Sami Kimball (5.0 ppg), Cali Catarius and Ellie Marden project as key players that will step into big roles this upcoming season.