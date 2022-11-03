Wednesday morning, Amesbury (Massachusetts) High announced the hiring of former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown as its new girls basketball coach. The 63-year-old Brown replaces Gregg Dollas, who stepped down in April after compiling a 68-15 record over four seasons while leading the program to its first ever state championship last winter.

"I am excited to join the great tradition of excellence at Amesbury High School," Brown said in a release. "Basketball has always played an important role in my life and I look forward to the challenges of the job."